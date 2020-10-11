Elaine (Blais) Marcotte, 89, died Wednesday night October 7th, 2020 after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Marcotte who died in 1998. They were married for 45 years. She was born February 20, 1931 in Ste. Marguerite, Dorchester, Quebec, Canada. Elaine was the daughter of the late Clovis and Alfreda (Ferland) Blais and lived in Marlborough for 67 years. Mrs. Marcotte was a member of the former Saint Marys Church in Marlborough. She is survived by three sons; Raymond V. Marcotte and his wife Gayle of Lowell, Guy R. Marcotte of Fla. and David M. Marcotte of Marlborough, one daughter Patricia Morse and her husband Gary of Marlborough, eight grandchildren; Jon, Alan, Lynn, Robyn and Thomas Marcotte; Melissa, Dylan and Ryan Morse, nine great grandchildren, four sisters; Jacqueline Blais of Marlborough, Yvette Curtis of Las Vegas, Edith Beamish of Canada and Colette Zikovitz of Canada and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Patrice Blais, three sisters; Laurette Halldarson, Madeleine Stevens and Carmen Callaghan and a great granddaughter Sydney Marcotte. Elaine loved her family and truly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-children. Elaine enjoyed cooking, travelling and spending her summers in York, Maine. The Marcotte family would like to extend our appreciation to her doctors and the entire staff at Marlboro hospital. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
) of Marlborough.