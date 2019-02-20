|
Elba Ann (Castelli) Finnegan, 89 died Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was married to the late Christopher Paul Finnegan for 56 years. Born August 23, 1929, to Adam and Enrica (Giombetti) Castelli, Elba grew up and lived in Framingham until her marriage on January 20, 1963, when she and Chris moved to Holliston to raise their two sons John and Mark. A graduate of Boston University class of 53 she worked for years at the Mitre and Digital Equipment Corp. as an office manager. Elba was an amazing woman who had a tenacious love of her family. She enjoyed traveling, Cape Cod, and good food. She was a strong, independent woman with a keen wit and a great sense of adventure. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved children John Finnegan and his wife Heidi of Hopedale and Mark Finnegan and his partner Karen Briggs of Medway; her grandchildren Devin and Shane Finnegan of Hopedale; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her sister Gloria Castelli and brother Evo Castelli and is predeceased by her sisters Mary Ristuccia, Tina Stephanini and Eva Brooks; and her brother Bruno Castelli. In keeping with the wishes of Elba, there will be no funeral services.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019