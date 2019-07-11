|
Elda (Bertuzzi) Key died in her home at the age of 85. Following the death of her husband, Robert J. Key in 1998, Elda relocated to Southborough Meadows, where she delighted in the quiet neighborhood. Elda leaves one daughter, Elizabeth Garfield, her treasured son in-law, Wayne Garfield, her devoted sister Mary Barnum and her beloved Thomas Strain. Extended family consists of dearly loved nieces and nephews. Elda was predeceased by 2 sisters, Yolanda Bevan and Ann Daily, and 2 brothers Eugene and Charles Bertuzzi. Elda grew up in Framingham, the youngest daughter of Eugene and Rose (Gabiatti) Bertuzzi. A graduate of Framingham High School, Elda worked for U.S. Army Natick Labs. Having been an avid golfer, in her retirement Elda continued to enjoy an active lifestyle with friends and neighbors. She is dearly missed. At her request there will be no services. A memorial mass will be scheduled at St. Anne Parish in Southborough at a future date. Elda's daughter and son in-law would like to thank friends and family for their outpouring of love and support at a difficult time.
