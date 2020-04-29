|
Eleanor C. "Ellie" Hogan, 94 years of age, died April 27, 2020 at MetroWest Medical Center after contracting the novel coronavirus. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Randall J Hogan Jr., and survived by their six children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Eleanor and family lived in Framingham for 47 years followed by 16 years in Southborough. The last three years Ellie lived at Carmel Terrace and St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. Ellie was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Irish immigrant parents, Joseph and Delia (Coen) Collins, and graduated in 1944 at the top of her class from Cambridge Latin High School. She attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree after only two and half years. She then worked at MIT as a project manager on their Analog Differential Analyzer, a forerunner of the digital computer. Ellie was a brilliant mathematician, a quality only exceeded by her kindness and loving heart. Ellie dedicated her life to her family, and was active in supporting each and every one of them. From tutoring her son in engineering school to babysitting her grandchildren whenever the need arose, Ellie was a selfless and dedicated Mom and Grandmom. She was also a devout Catholic and was active in the church in countless ways. She and her late husband found lots of fun ways to spend time together including Square Dancing and touring the entire USA by car. Ellies memory will be cherished always by the family that survives her; Her children: Kara Buzanoski and husband, Gerald, of Scarborough, Maine, Vesta Kosmo and husband, Michael, of Wellesley, Randall Hogan and wife, Sara, of Wellington, Florida, Christopher Hogan and wife, Mary, of East Aurora, New York, Lawrence Hogan and wife, Paula, of Northborough and David Hogan of Worcester; her grandchildren: Todd Buzanoski, Taryn Marquez, Timothy Buzanoski and wife, Caroline, Tefta Checola and husband, Adam, Adriana Kosmo, Jenna Kosmo, Stephen Kosmo, Christopher Hogan Jr. and wife, Kyoko, Carolyn Purgert and husband, Robert, Emily Bohline and husband, Jonathan, Kelly Hogan, Nicholas Hogan, Dallas Hogan, and Daniel Hogan; a sister, Elizabeth Collins and ten wonderful great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Joseph Collins Jr, and John Collins and sister Mary Collins. She was a long time active member of St. Jeremiahs Church, later St. Georges and finally St. Annes Parish in Southborough. Due to present health regulations concerning public gatherings, there will be no visitation and only a private family ceremony. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ellie's name to: SBS Development, Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, 1663 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA. 19020 (Attn: Denise Kirk) or online: www.katharinedrexel.org/donate/memorials/. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements. www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020