Eleanor Lorraine Dagle, 100, passed away April 16th, 2019. Born in Boston, formerly of Medford and Vero Beach, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (OBrien) Dagle. She was the loving sister to the late Phyllis Somes and Walter Dagle and niece of Patricia Dagle. Lorraine is survived by her sister-in-law Thelma Dagle, nieces Kathleen Sullivan (Jim) of Ashland, and Denise Dagle of New London, CT, nephews Michael Dagle (Denise) of Framingham, and Stephen Dagle of Annandale, VA and cherished grandnieces and grandnephews. A graduate of Medford High School, Lorraine went on to work for Beneficial Finance in Boston for 40 years as office manager. She and her sister Phyllis retired to Vero Beach, FL for 30 plus years, enjoying warm weather and many wonderful friends. Lorraine was a loyal fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. She enjoyed her daily newspaper and was always ready to discuss current events. Her last two years were spent at Saint Patricks Manor in Framingham where she was lovingly cared for. With her outgoing personality she continued to enjoy the people around her. A Funeral Mass will be held in the Chapel of St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central St, Framingham, MA 01701 on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:15 AM. There are no calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to the Jimmy Fund: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements have been entrusted to Matarese Funeral Home in Ashland. www.mataresefuneral.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary