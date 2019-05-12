|
Eleanor F. (Wilkie) Foss, age 75 of Maynard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of Donald A. Foss Sr. Eleanor is now reunited with her beloved daughter Tammy Ann Blanchette. Born in Concord, Vermont on January 30, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Viola M. (Page) Wilkie. Eleanor was raised and educated in West Newton. Eleanor and Don met when they were teenagers and married on September 2, 1959. The couple would have celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary in September. Eleanor worked for the Digital Equipment Corporation for many years as a Test Technician. Family was most important to Eleanor. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren doing art work and playing games. Eleanor loved to travel, especially to Vermont to spend time with her extended family. She enjoyed camping in Wells, Maine. Eleanor also enjoyed cooking and just anything that involved having the family together. She is survived by her husband Donald A. Foss Sr. of Maynard; her son, Donald A. Foss Jr. and wife Donna M. of Shirley, MA; her beloved grandchildren, Laura Feltman and husband Adam of Wendell, MA; Stephanie Blanchette and her fianc Chris Shover of Orange, MA, Jennie Blanchette of Athol, MA; William J. Foss; her cherished great grandchildren, Calvin and Annabelle Feltman, Michael Shover, Tonya and Ronnie Suojanen, Nevaeh Morin; her siblings, Nelly Alexander of Maine, Virginia Wilkie of Maine, Viola Wilkie of Maine, Joanie Vincent and husband John of Hudson, MA. Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter Tammy Ann Blanchette. Eleanor's Graveside Service will be celebrated on, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 12, 2019