Eleanor J. (Mitchell) Frizzle, 82, died Monday night January 20, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Roy and Emma (Millman) Mitchell and lived here all of her life. Mrs. Frizzle worked many years as a waitress in numerous restaurants in the area, the longest time being spent at the former Porters Restaurant in Sudbury. She also owned and operated the former Chagnons Restaurant in Marlborough in the 1970s. She is survived by two sons; Butch Mula and his girlfriend Sheila Cummings of Marlborough, Ken Mula and his wife Dianne of Marlborough, two daughters; Terry Miller of Belleville Illinois, Laurie Castelli and her husband Nick of Southborough, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son in law Raymond Miller. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 | 7:00 p.m.in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneral home.com), 95 West Main St. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to , 33 Lyman St. #205 Westborough MA 01581 or Metrowest Hospice, 200 Nickerson Rd. Suite 110, Marlborough MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020