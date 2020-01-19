|
Eleanor "Ellie" (Jenkins) O'Rourke, 84, of Westborough, and formerly a longtime Southborough resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, William H. O'Rourke for over 62 years. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Sullivan) Jenkins. Ellie was raised in Milton and graduated from Boston State College with a teaching degree. She held various jobs and volunteered her time for various organizations in Southborough. Ellie loved reading and crossword puzzles but her ultimate joy was raising her family where she was cherished by all. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Linda Erickson and her husband Donald of Hopkinton; Kevin O'Rourke and his wife Brenda of Plymouth; William O'Rourke and his partner Justin Williams of San Francisco, CA; Daniel ORourke and his wife Celine of Hopkinton; 7 grandchildren, Amy and Brian Erickson; Laura Bryant; Hillary and Conor ORourke; Isabelle and Leah O'Rourke; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Raegan, Maeve, Emily, Ben and Colin; her siblings Dick Jenkins, David Jenkins and Mary McAlear and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is predeceased by her brothers, Bob and Ed Jenkins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St, Southborough. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22. at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Rd, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the Friends of the Southborough Library, 25 Main Street, Southborough, MA, 01772. To leave words of condolence to the family please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020