Eleanor Peterson
Eleanor Dolly Mesite Peterson, 92, died on July 20, 2020, in her group home in Phoenix, AZ. Dolly was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucy (Ferraro) Mesite. She was born on June 15, 1928 in Framingham, MA. She was the wife of Ralph Allen Peterson. She spent 75 years in Framingham. Dolly grew up in Saxonville and graduated from Framingham High School, where she met her lifelong sweetheart Ralph. Dolly worked many years with her sister, Mary Beatrice Mesite at the Charm Box in downtown Framingham. Dolly opened her own bridal business at the age of 52, called Dollys Bridals and Formals. She worked at the store with her daughter, Mary Peterson, for 10 years before she retired. At the age of 75, Dolly and Ralph moved to AZ to be with Mary and their granddaughter Amanda Marie Peterson. Dolly is survived by her daughter Mary Peterson and her one beloved grandchild Amanda Marie Peterson, both of Phoenix, AZ; her Goddaughter Linda Beatrice McNally of Ashland; and many nieces and nephews. Dollys ashes will be returned to Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham, where she will finally be next to her sweetheart, Ralph, once again. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced at that time.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
