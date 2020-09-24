Eleanor Sue Rosenwald, in Natick, formerly of Bluffton, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 13th, 2020. Survived by her daughter, Crystal Berg, son-in-law Alton Berg, and granddaughter Paige Berg. Predeceased by her daughter, Dakshana Rosenwald. Eleanor also leaves behind her sister Nancy Foilb, nieces and nephews Michael and Cheryl Foilb,Tracy Foilb, Andrew Foilb, and Carol Salkind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950, or to the charity of your choice
.