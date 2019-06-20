|
Eleanor Ellie (Bennett) Vecchione, 83, of Natick and Harwich June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Alfred for 62 years. Daughter of Stephen and Margaret (DeGrasse) Bennett. Loving mother of Donna McHugo and her husband James of Medway and Linda McGrath and her husband Michael of Hudson. Sister of Stephen Bennett of Venice, FL. Beloved grandmother of Colleen Lunter and her husband Evan, Michael McHugo, Sarah McGrath, Delaney McHugo and Rachel McGrath. She leaves many dear friends and relatives. A long time employee of Roche Brothers during the 70's & 80s, later she enjoyed her work at the Natick Town Collectors office. Ellie was a devoted tennis fan, never missed a match. She loved to read and was often found in her chair with a book propped up in her book holder. She will be greatly missed. Services and Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy in Eleanors name may be made to Morse Institute Library, Bookmobile Fund Raiser c/o Rose Huling, 14 E. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 20, 2019