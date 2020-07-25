Elgenia (Papanicolaou) Pantelopoulos, 92, of Hudson, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at CareOne in Millbury, MA She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen (Sotiriou) Papanicolaou and wife of the late George Pantelopoulos who died in 2001. She enjoyed spending summers in Maine, playing bingo and cards with her friends and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. Gena is survived by her son, Chris Pantelopoulos and his wife Maryanne of Berlin, MA, her daughter Elaine Stefanik and her husband Michael of Marlborough, her grandchildren, Erin Hall and her husband J.R., Alyssa Bouffard and Dennis Bouffard and her great grandchildren, Adeline and Nolan Hall. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store