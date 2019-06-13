|
|
Elinor C. (Provost) Rowe, 82, passed away on June 8, 2019, after a very brief illness. She was the loving mother to Daniel D. Rowe and his wife Gay of Sammamish, WA and Linda C. Tracy and her husband Alan of Venice, FL (formerly from Leicester MA). She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Jason Tracy and his wife Shay, Alex Tracy and his wife Denise, Taylor Miller and her husband Zak, and Kyle Rowe; as well as two great-grandchildren, Masen Mark Tracy and Cameron Miller. Elinor was born in Springfield, the daughter of the late Edward M. and Carol M. (Bly) Provost. She moved to Northborough at a young age and graduated Northborough High School, Class of 1955. Elinor worked for the former Atkins & Merrill Co in Marlborough prior to 15 years at Fenwall Electronics in Framingham where she served as a lab technician and retired as a production control planner. A highlight in Elinors life was leaving the manufacturing world to fulfil her dream to own and operate a pet supply retail store, which she did for 10 years. Elinor loved all animals, especially dogs, cats and horses. For over 25 years she was a dog obedience trainer in addition to showing her own dogs across the US and Canada. In her later years she spent much time with her horse, Lilly. She also found enjoyment in painting, golf, bowling and playing her harmonica with the Northborough Senior Center Harmonica Club. Calling hours for Elinor are Sunday, June 16th, from 1-4pm, Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A time of reflection and interment will be held at 11am on Monday, June 17th at Hillcrest Park and Cemetery, 895 Parker St., Springfield, MA. At Elinors request, please omit all flowers. Her specific wishes are to be memorialized through donations for the Black Feather Horse Rescue, c/o Darlene Nickerson, P.O. Box 3145, Plymouth, MA 02361 (http://www.blackfeatherhorserescue.org) To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 13, 2019