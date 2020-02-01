|
Elizabeth (Betty) A. Capstick, 69, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away at home on January 30th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John F. Murphy and Mary A. (Deasy) Murphy, and the loving wife of John F. Capstick for 45 years. Betty graduated from Marion High School and Framingham State College. She spent her entire career in the property and casualty insurance industry. Betty will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend placing family above all with her generosity and caring nature. She enjoyed traveling, reading and following her local sports teams. Her family will cherish the fond memories with Betty by the seaside at Onset Beach. In addition to her husband John, Betty is survived by her sisters, MaryJane Boscombe and her husband Richard, and Ann Guiou and her husband John; her brothers, John Murphy and his wife Gail, Robert Murphy and his wife Donna, William Murphy and his wife Cheryl; her brother-in-law Patrick Capstick; her sisters-in-law Veronica Dalton and her husband Robert, Sue Ellen Capstick, Kathrine Barbieri, and MaryJane Mathieu; and many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Bettys Life will be held on Sunday, February 2nd in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland at 1 PM. Calling hours will be held from 10 AM-12:30 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bettys name to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at bidmc.org. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020