Elizabeth A. Carter Obituary
Elizabeth A. Betsy Carter, peacefully passed away on May 6, 2020 at MetroWest Medical Center. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a best friend to many. Elizabeths death was preceded by her parents, Frances Smith and John Tupper. Betsy graduated from St. Stephens, Framingham High School, and furthered her education at nursing school, where she received her LPN. She worked as an LPN for multiple years. Betsys biggest accomplishment was raising five children alone at a young age, following her husband James W. Higgins death in 1978. She worked hard to provide for her children, which she did by working at various jobs such as Pizza Wagon, Accept Transportation, and The Round Up. Betsy loved her family, as well as spending time in Wells, Maine with her husband, Robert A. Carter, who preceded her in 2001. Betsy liked spending time with family and always looked forward to cookouts with great family and friends, many days being known as, "Family Sunday Day". These days consisted of her children and grandchildren who would join her for hours of swimming, playing in the yard, and cookouts. Betsy enjoyed music, especially Neil Dimond, ABBA, and Elvis. Betsy leaves behind her daughter Robin Mayo and her husband William, her son James and his wife Shari Higgins, her daughters Suzanne Ryan, and Frances Rodgers and her husband Tyler, and her son John Higgins, her grandchildren, Ashley Higgins, Teisha Colacchio, Kathleen Desjardin, Danielle Higgins, James Higgins, Nicholas Ryan, Michael Ryan, and Brandon Adams, and her great grandchildren, Kylee Rylan Brynn Michael Kenna Matthew and Dominic. She was a sister to John Jack and his wife Cate Tupper of Marlborough, Ronald and his wife Barbara Tupper of Ashland, and David and his wife Patricia Tupper of Medway. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Danna, Cindy and Kevin. Betsy was predeceased by her nephews Ronnie Jr. Tupper and Sean Tupper. Due to the current health restrictions, Betsys family will honor and remember her life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Sons of Mary Missionary, 567 Salem End Rd. Framingham, MA 01702. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 8, 2020
