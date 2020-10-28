1/1
Elizabeth A. Lentini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. (Hunter), Lentini of Natick, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Orazio P. Lentini. Devoted mother of Susan Mullaney and her husband Greg of Medway, Paul A. Lentini of Natick, Michael P. Lentini and his wife Kathy of Natick, Anne Salvia of Franklin, Lianne Borax and her husband Rick of Southborough, and the late Lisa Hartman. Dear sister of Charlie Hunter, and Jerry Hunter and his wife Susan all of Wolfeboro, NH. Loving grandmother of Brian Mullaney and his wife Jamie Pfitzenmeyer, Kevin Mullaney, Shane Lentini and his wife Hannah, Shaun Lentini, Melissa Salvia, and Mark Salvia. Great grandmother of Elliana Lentini. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held in the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, NATICK, on Sunday, November 1st, from 10:00am to 12:00 pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.act.alz.org/donate. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved