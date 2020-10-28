Elizabeth A. (Hunter), Lentini of Natick, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Orazio P. Lentini. Devoted mother of Susan Mullaney and her husband Greg of Medway, Paul A. Lentini of Natick, Michael P. Lentini and his wife Kathy of Natick, Anne Salvia of Franklin, Lianne Borax and her husband Rick of Southborough, and the late Lisa Hartman. Dear sister of Charlie Hunter, and Jerry Hunter and his wife Susan all of Wolfeboro, NH. Loving grandmother of Brian Mullaney and his wife Jamie Pfitzenmeyer, Kevin Mullaney, Shane Lentini and his wife Hannah, Shaun Lentini, Melissa Salvia, and Mark Salvia. Great grandmother of Elliana Lentini. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held in the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, NATICK, on Sunday, November 1st, from 10:00am to 12:00 pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.act.alz.org/donate
. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.