Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Temple, 84 of Stuart FL, formerly of Ashland MA, passed away Friday Sept. 4th 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Manchester, NH she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Anne (Quilter) Orrill and wife of the late David L. Temple Jr who died in 2015. Betty worked as an operator for New England Telephone Co and continued on with Verizon as a drafter. After retiring her and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. Betty is survived by her two children, son Bernard Temple and his wife Jennifer of Ashland, MA and daughter Beth Tunney and her husband Joseph from Medway, MA. Four grand children, Jacquelyn & Benjamin Temple and Brianna and Luke Tunney. Sister, Carol Dumalac and husband John of Framingham, MA as well as many nieces and nephews and her close friends. Memorial donations in Bettys memory may be made to, First Baptist Church of Framingham, PO Box 2415, Framingham, MA 01703 or MetroWest Humane Society, 30 Pond St. Ashland, MA 01721. Memorial services will be private for the family. www.mataresefuneral.com
.