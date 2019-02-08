Elizabeth C. "Betty" Foley, 87, of Ashland passed away Wed. Feb. 6th, 2019 surrounded by family after a brief period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Mullens) Ryan and wife of the late Robert N.Foley Sr (Captain, Framingham Police Dept, Ret.) who died in 2012. Elizabeth was a homemaker who devoted herself to her family & friends. She especially enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and crafts. Mrs. Foley is survived by four children; Robert N. Foley Jr. and his wife Nancy of Northbridge, Bryan J. Foley and his wife Barbara of Framingham, Jane M. Foley and her partner Peter Rovinelli of Ashland, and Susan E. Cavallo and her husband Edward of Ashland; eight grandchildren: Robert N. Foley III (NYPD) and his wife Lauren of Pearlriver, NY, Meaghan E. Foley and Peter J. Foley of Northbridge, Ryan J. Foley and his wife Danielle of Maynard, Andrew L. Foley of Framingham, Kimberly J. Brewer of Orlando, FL, Craig R. Brewer and his wife Allison of Ashland, and Taryn E Cavallo of Ashland; and three great-grandchildren: Emma Ann Foley, Robert N. Foley IV and Lucy Elizabeth Foley, and her treasured dog Belle. Calling hours will be held Sunday Feb. 10th from 2:00-4:30 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA and will conclude with a brief memorial service at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Ashland Ambulance Fund, 70 Cedar St. Ashland, MA 01721. www.mataresefuneral.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary