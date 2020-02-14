|
Elizabeth Connell, 76, of Southborough died February 10, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Alfred L. Connell. Beloved mother of Kristen E. Connell, Karen E.V. Connell both of Southborough, Matthew A. Connell and his wife Lisa of Upton. Cherished grandmother of Julia, Hannah, Elizabeth and Maeve. Loving sister of Nancy Karis of Holliston, Judith Hurley of Neponset, John Hurley of Melrose and the late Robert Hurley (Elizabeths twin), Joseph Hurley, Arthur Hurley, James Hurley and Rita Hurley. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. Daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary (Doocey) Hurley. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Wednesday, February 19th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, February 18th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Mrs. Connell was born in St. Ann Parish, Dorchester and graduated from Cathedral High Sch- ool. As a school girl she worked at the Boston Public Library. She trained at Boston City Hospital and became a lab technician. Shortly after marriage she moved to Southborough to raise her family. She attended Framingham State University, where she earned a bachelors degree and masters degree in counseling psychology. Elizabeth had a deep love of learning and respect for knowledge. She appreciated all aspects of nature. She enjoyed golf, bridge, and Jeopardy. She was proud to be OFD and of her Irish roots. She was a long-time member of St. Anne Parish in Southborough, a woman of ardent faith, devoted to the Blessed Mother. Above all, Elizabeth personified motherhood. In honor of Elizabeth, please "Rejoice and be glad |not sad." For directions or to sign guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020