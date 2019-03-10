MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Elizabeth F. Mendes

Elizabeth F. Mendes Obituary
Elizabeth Ferreira Mendes, 73, died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on March 6th, 2019. Elizabeth was a strong woman and a fighter. She went peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was the much loved mother of her only child Richard Calderon. Sister to Adam Mendes (deceased) Clovis Mendes, Aldo Mendes, Joaquin Mendes and Edson Mendes. Amazing aunt to Rob and Andre Mendes, Vanessa and Michael Stratton, Paula and Nigel Pierre, Roner and Liz Mendes, Flavio Mendes, Tales and Nicole Mendes, Laila and Sean Hanley and Alexandra Mendes. Beloved great Aunt to Mikey, Brianna, Marc, Ashley, Luccia, Scarlet, Tristan and Julian. She will be missed and always loved. A funeral service will be celebrated Wednesday March 13th at 10:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
