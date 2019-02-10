|
Elizabeth Betty Hagopian, 90, of Southborough passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehab Center in Natick. She was the beloved wife of Sarkis J. Hagopian, who died in 1996. Betty was a homemaker who lived in Southborough her whole life. She is survived by her sons, Michael Hagopian and his wife Christine; Gary Hagopian, all of Southborough; a daughter in-law, Linda Hagopian of Georgia; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and predeceased by a son, Richard Hagopian. All services for Betty will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough, www.morris Southboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019