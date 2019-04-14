|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Aselbekian) Hagopian, 90,a life-long resident of Southborough, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Natick. She was the beloved wife of the late Sarkis "Sarky" Hagopian. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Zarook (Kalpakdian) Aselbekian, and was a graduate of the former Peters High School in Southborough. In her formative years, she worked on the family's Woodland Dairy farm helping to prepare meals for the workers and bringing the cows in from the pasture. During her leisure time, she could be found lounging in the apple trees or riding her beloved horse, Chico. Betty married Sarkis "Sarky" Hagopian and from their love came three sons, Michael, Richard and Gary. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and was always presentable and prepared for company. Betty loved to entertain. In their later years, Elizabeth and Sarkis could be found traveling. The two were inseparable and it has been said that their honeymoon lasted the length of their lives. Betty had many loves; she loved cooking, baking, sitting in the sun, reading the paper, doing crossword puzzles, working in her yard, watching the Red Sox, and volunteering at the Mary E. Finn School. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also played a large role in upbringing of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, creating lasting and loving memories with each and every one of them. Elizabeth had a smile that could light up a room. Her personality was warm and her energy was magnetic. She could strike up a conversation with just about anyone, anywhere. She left a lasting impression on everyone with whom she crossed paths with. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her children, Michael J. Hagopian and his wife Christine of Southborough; Gary Hagopian of Southborough; her grandchildren, Michael S. Hagopian, Tara Hagopian Zane, Laura Chatten, Richard Hagopian, Jeffrey Hagopian and Jared Hagopian. Her great grandchildren Britni, Michael, Catherine, Abigail, Thomas, Julia, Samantha, Jacqueline, Dominic and Lucas. She also leaves behind a loving daughter- in- law Linda Hagopian and grand daughter- in- law Anna Hagopian. In addition to her husband she is predeceased by her son Richard, her brother Oscar Aselbekian and her favorite cousin George Aselbekian. A graveside service will be held at Southborough Rural Cemetery, 11 Cordaville Road, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Armenia Tree Project (ArmeniaTreeProject.org) or to Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 45 Union Ave, Natick, Ma 01760. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To send words of condolence to the family, please visit, www.morrisSouthborough funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019