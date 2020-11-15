1/1
Elizabeth L. Conza
Elizabeth L. (Griffin) Conza of Natick passed away on November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Conza Sr. Devoted mother of Robert J. Conza Jr. of Natick and Ann Trombino and her husband Chris of Northbridge. Loving grandmother of Kayla, Haley, Maya and Domenic. Sister of the late Robert Griffin and Barbara Baugher . Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Tuesday November 17th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Visiting Hours Monday November 16th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Mrs. Conza was a late member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Conza may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital PO Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101 or The Home for Little Wanderers 10 Guest Street Brighton, MA 02135. For directions or guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
