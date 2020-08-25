1/1
Elizabeth M. Coulombe
Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Cronin) Dyer Coulombe, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Rhode Island after several years of declining health. Betty was the widow of John B. Dyer who passed away in 1961 and Paul V. Coulombe who passed away in 2010. She was born and raised in Hudson, MA the daughter of James and Frances (Rossley) Cronin. She is survived by her children: Christine Dyer of Clinton, MA, John Dyer and his wife Susan of Rhode Island and Steven Dyer and his wife Doris of Illinois; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her brother Richard Cronin predeceased her in 1999. She previously worked for Raymond Richer, MD in Hudson and Digital in Marlboro for 17 years, was an avid golfer and Betty golfed in the Women's Leagues at Berlin and Falmouth Country Clubs. She loved the voice of Johnny Mathis and dancing, her favorite being the Jitterbug. She and her husband Paul were New England Patriots fans and season ticket owners for many years. After retiring they moved to Cape Cod and resided in East Falmouth and then East Wareham. She was a wonderful and loving mom, Meme and aunt and will be greatly missed. A graveside service is Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:30PM in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02542. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit: https://www.tighehamilton.com/ to leave an online condolence.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
