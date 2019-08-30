|
Elizabeth (Tibby) VanNess Reid (92) of Framingham passed away August 26, 2019 under hospice care at Blaire House in Milford after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born in Framingham MA and the daughter of the late Schuyler and Josephine VanNess. She was a graduate of Framingham High School (1944) and Skidmore College (1948). Tibby began her teaching career after graduation in Chestertown, NY and later moved back to Framingham to raise her family and continued teaching music at numerous middle schools until her retirement in 1989. Music was a huge portion of her life. During summer vacation from school she would participate in summer music workshops with Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians. She sang with Sweet Adelines womens barbershop choruses (including Wayside Post Road) and quartets and was director of many mens barbershop choruses. (including New Sound Assembly) She was active with competitions and traveled internationally doing concerts with the groups. She was also a member of the Westboro Community Chorus. For many years at Christmas she would have her mens chorus come to her neighborhood and go door to door caroling for her neighbors. She stayed active with Skidmore College organizing reunions for her class and was presented with a special award of recognition for her dedication to the school in 2013. She is survived by her children Stephen and his wife Candice of Wells Maine, Christopher of Harpswell, ME and daughter Vanessa and husband Dale of Medway. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas Reid, Sara Fearn and husband Ben, Matt Lambirth and wife Brittany and one great grandson, Owen Fearn. She was predeceased by her sister Mary (Polly) Furber and brother Nicholas VanNess. Her other passions were knitting, cribbage, spelling and grammar. She was famous for finding errors in any printed material and would not be afraid to point it out. At the request of the family there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to the https://www.alz.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019