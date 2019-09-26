|
Elizabeth Harman Swank (1939-2019), longtime resident of Sudbury, MA, died on September 23, 2019. Born on July 12, 1939, in Charlottesville, VA, the daughter of the late Gordon E. Harman and Jacqueline Phillips Harman, she was raised in Waynesboro, VA. Betsy received her B.S. in Social Science from The Richmond Professional Institute (Virginia Commonwealth University), and her Master of Education from the University of Virginia. She was employed as a high school English teacher before retiring to raise her own children. She was an active volunteer for many years with the Thursday Garden Club, PEO Sisterhood, and as Membership Director for the Greenwood Club. She was an avid gardener and loved to share plants from her own prolific gardens with friends and family. As a resident of Southbury, CT for the past five years, Betsy continued to garden and wrote a monthly gardening article for her community newspaper. Betsy was the beloved wife of 50 years to Thomas F. Swank, who pre-deceased her in 2013, and a dedicated mother to Thomas F. Swank, Jr. and his wife Emily of Madison, CT; David G. Swank and his wife Amity of Portland, OR; and Elizabeth Swank Richer and her husband Jonathan of Monroe, CT. Betsy was the loving and proud grandmother to ten grandchildren: Jonathan and Charles Richer, and Harriet, Thomas, Robert, Abigail, Benjamin, Louisa, Nathaniel and Samuel Swank. Betsy was predeceased by her brother, Philip Harman (Faye Harman), of Waynesboro, VA. She leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 -7:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Duckett | J. S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betsys memory may be directed to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019