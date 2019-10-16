|
Ellen M. (Abbott) Muise, 84, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Francis Muise Sr. who died in 2015. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late William and Helen Abbott and lived much of her young life in Dorchester before moving to Marlborough in 1969. Mrs. Muise worked 30 years as a reference librarian at the Marlborough Public Library. She is survived by two sons Frank Muise Jr. of Chino Hills CA, Stephen Muise of Charlotte NC, one daughter Patricia Muise of Marlborough and three grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements were already held.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019