|
|
Elliot I. Pozmanter, of Framingham, entered into rest on June 25 at 70 years of age. Beloved husband of Carole (Stone) Pozmanter. Devoted father of Daniel Pozmanter and Sarah Pozmanter and her husband Garrett Gradozzi. Loving brother of Murray Pozmanter, Marilyn Stolper, and the late Howard Pozmanter. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Temple Beth Shalom, 50 Pamela Rd., FRAMINGHAM. Interment to follow at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, 40 Fairview Ave., Natick. Immediately following interment, friends are invited to join the family at Temple Beth Shalom. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Elliots memory may be donated to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 26, 2019