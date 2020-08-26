Elllen Ruane (Hough) Steele, 79 of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a very brief period of declining health. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert T. Steele. Ellen was born in Newton, MA, on February 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Francis Jake Hough and Mary (Flynn) Hough. She was raised in Newton, where she attended Our Lady of Christian Help Grammar School and subsequently graduated from Newton High School. Ellen resided in Waltham for three years after marrying her beloved husband and eventually they settled in Marlborough, MA in 1963. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Matthias Church in Marlborough. Ellen was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and caregiver to her family. For many years she developed her own home service company. She also enjoyed working in her yard and going for walks. She was honored by having a tree in Israel planted on her behalf by her former customers. In addition to her husband, Robert T. Steele, she is also survived by her children Michael Steele and his wife Charlene of Sterling, MA, Christopher Steele and his wife Christine Booth Steele of Framingham and Ruane Grimaldo and her husband Joseph of Marlborough, MA. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy Steele. She also leaves two brothers, William Hough and Ralph Hough, both of Waltham; five sisters, Margaret Whalen of Marlborough, Judy Whitney of Natick, Patricia Stefanik of Marlborough, Nancy Colella of Sudbury and Marlene Walsh of Derry, N.H. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Donna McLaughlin and Georgi Moon. She leaves 5 grandchildren, Ryan Steele, Joseph Grimaldo, Alexandra Grimaldo, Samantha Grimaldo and Nicolas Grimaldo and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, where Ellen will be interred. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in loving memory of Ellen R. Steele to; VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923; www.vnacare.org/donors
.