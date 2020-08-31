1/
Elmira F. Giacomuzzi
Mrs. Elmira F. (Chapdelaine) Giacomuzzi, 94, of Marlborough MA, died Thursday (Agust 27, 2020) at the Marie Esther Healthcare Center in Marlborough MA after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. Giacomuzzi, who died in 2013. . Elmira was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Edward and the late Jenny (Connors) Chapdelaine. She was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School and also a graduate of Framingham State College where she received her bachelors degree in Education. Elmira had been employed as a school teacher, working in the Framingham public schools; the Newton public schools & finally the Hopedale public schools. She had been a resident of Hopedale MA for most of her life and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale where she was a member of the Sacred Heart Womens Guild. She is survived by her three children: Jill Ryder and her husband John of Marlborough MA, Paul Giacomuzzi and his wife Cheryl of Winter Haven FL and Joyce Snelgrove and her husband Steven of Winston-Salem NC; two grandchildren: Ashley Ryder of Boston MA and Scott Snelgrove of California; also many nieces, nephews & cousins. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on a Day & TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED when the COVID-19 restrictions have lessened. Burial of her cremains will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Alliance Health at Marie Esther Resident Activity Fund, c/o Alliance Health, 720 Boston Post Road E., Marlborough MA 01752.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020.
August 30, 2020
To Ellie's family, when I first began teaching in Hopedale, Ellie was a gracious and patient mentor and support person for me. I will always remember her kindness and her love for her students. I wish you all the best.
Linda Gross
Coworker
