|
|
Elsie Jean (Bigwood) Robblee, 73, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on Monday, October 21, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Natick on December 9, 1945 the daughter of the late Elmer Walter Bigwood and Ruth Alma (Prosser) Bigwood. Elsie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James A. Robblee of Bourne formerly of Wayland. She was the devoted mother of Wendy Ruth Higgins and her husband Kyle Higgins of Lunenburg; Amy Diaz and her husband Tony Diaz of Bourne and Laurie Enos and her husband Wayne Enos, Jr. of Sandwich. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Higgins; Kyle Higgins, Jr.; Jennifer Higgins; Brittany Enos and Katelyn Enos. Also survived by her sisters Judith Bigwood Bullock of Burlington and Meg Bigwood Gillis of Dover, NH as well as many nieces and nephews. Elsie had been a long time resident of Wayland before moving to Bourne in 1996. She graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1963 and received her degree in Business from Chamberlain College in 1967. For over 20 years, she was a Medical Transcriber at the Framingham Union Hospital. She was the personal secretary to several Vice Principals at Framingham North High School before retiring. She also served as the class secretary for many of the students who attended Framingham North High School. Elsie was an accomplished seamstress and designed many outfits for her three girls over the years. She loved all sports and traveling with her husband all over the United States and on cruises. The most important aspect of Elsies life was the time spent with her family and many holiday gatherings together. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew her. Visitations will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Community United Methodist Church, Corner of Rte 27 and Damon St, Cochituate Village, Wayland. Interment will follow in the Robblee family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019