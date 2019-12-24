|
Elspeth T. (Ross) Meeker, 100, and a longtime resident of Framingham went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late James and Euphemia (Sutherland) Ross. At the age of 7 Elsie moved with her family to New Jersey where she was raised and educated, and eventually met and married the love of her life Gordon. Gordons work took them back to Toronto where they lived for 8 years. During that time Elsie became the choir director of Cliffcrest United Church. To raise money for choir robes, Elsie wrote and directed choir shows, and together with her friend Donna Quick, wrote and composed several dozen original songs. Upon returning to the U.S. and settling in Framingham, Elsie became the choir director at Wesley United Methodist Church. Again, she used her talents to help raise funds for church activities. Her love of music and singing was truly a gift from God. Elsie thoroughly enjoyed serving her church, and over the years held many leadership positions. She also loved being a home maker, gardener, creating flower arrangements, writing poetry, cheering for the Boston Red Sox, singing and spending time with family. A special word of sincere thanks to the Carmelite Sisters, nurses and CNAs of St. Patricks Manor who showed such compassion and care for Elspeth over the last few months. The family is also thankful for the support from Metrowest Hospice during this time. Elsie leaves behind a loving family including her daughters, Pat of NC, and Janis and her husband Bill of Framingham, and several cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Elsies life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Saturday, December 28th from 9:30 | 10:30 A.M. Her funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Elsies name to: Wesley United Methodist Church, 80 Beacon St. Framingham, MA 01701, or the . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019