|
|
Elvira M. Vera Danesi, 94, of Canton, MA, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at North Woods Village at Edison Lakes, South Bend. Vera was born in Boston, MA, on May 30, 1925 to Giuseppe and Rosalia (Barreca) Seminara. On October 18, 1957 in Quebec, Canada, she married Enzo Danesi who preceded her in death. She was the beloved Mother of Gioia Goodrum and husband Perry of McMinnville, Oregon, Maria Tedesco and her late husband James of Richmond, Virginia, and Marc Danesi and wife Leslie of Lakeside, Michigan. She also thoroughly enjoyed her role as grandmother to Leah and Olivia Tedesco, Madeline Danesi (Mitch Borrowdale), Nicholas Danesi (Amelia Guzik), and Isabella Danesi. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joseph and Nino Seminara. Vera devoted a major portion of her life to creating, building and running Le Bocage Restaurant in Watertown, Massachusetts with her husband. Vera enjoyed Nantucket basket weaving, traveling, and knitting. She loved spending time with her friends and grandchildren. Vera also had a fondness for animals and loved dogs, especially Koda. Vera lived a full life and she will be remembered for many things, but especially for her ability to make us laugh and enjoy life. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte, Indiana. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1864 Washington St., Canton, MA. Internment to follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd., Ste. 101, South Bend, IN 46628-8420. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020