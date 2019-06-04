Home

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street (Rt 135)
Natick, MA
Emery F. York Jr. Obituary
Emery F. York, Jr. of Natick June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret T. (Forte) York. Devoted father of Joseph York and his wife Barbara of Maine, Mitar Khalsa and her husband Tera of Maine, Charles York and his wife Katherine of Natick, Nancy Sinclair and her husband Stephen of Maine, Margaret York-Jesme and her husband John Jesme of Minnesota and Judith Frey and her husband Joseph of Grafton. Loving Grandfather of Jennifer, Stephanie, Timothy, Andrea, Satsi, Chuck, Michael, Melissa, Katie, Maggie, Ben, Hannah, Joseph, Jamie and Julia. Brother of the late Emily, Raymond, Mary, Dorothy, David and Margie. Also survived by 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, June 7 at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Thursday, June 6 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment Private. Long-time tool and die maker. Champion tennis player at Golden Olympics at winter home in Texas. Fantastic square dancer. His greatest gift to all who loved him was his unconditional, non judgemental , ever supportive love. The great gift of faith that he and Margaret share is a beacon of hope to all of us. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. York may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and guest book please visit www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 4, 2019
