Another heroic member of the Greatest Generation, Emilio (Brandy) Brandolini, 96, a man loved and admired by all who knew him, died on October 14th of lung cancer while under the loving care of his son Donald and daughter-in-law Sandy, assisted by hospice. He was born in Walpole, Massachusetts to Pasquale and Onestina Brandolini on 21 January 1924, the sixth of seven children and raised in Framingham. He displayed four great passions; his family and friends, the United States Army, making shoes and sports, especially hockey. He never spoke a harsh word and was happy to help anyone. He graduated from Framingham Academy and High School on 12 June 1942 and immediately joined the Army, but a childhood injury resulting in the loss of sight in his right eye made him ineligible. However, undeterred, he was able to enlist on 17 May 1943 under a limited service program wherein he would be assigned to Ordinance duties in the United States. Following basic training at Camp Edwards, Cape Cod, his limited service status was mistakenly overlooked and he was assigned to the 368th Combat Engineer Regiment and shipped to England arriving on 3 November 1943. He participated in all five Northern European battles; Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He earned the Army Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal WW II, the European-Africa-Middle East Medal WW II with five battle stars and arrowhead denoting an amphibious landing, the WW II Victory Medal and the WW II Occupation Medal with the Germany clasp. Following WW II, he married Virginia (Liberato) in June, 1946 having been pen pals while in Europe after having been introduced by his closest Army buddy who was her cousin. He was the owner of Brandolinis Shoe Clinic from 1947 to 1992 having purchased it from his oldest brother where he would be for 12 to 14 hours daily except Sunday. He played baseball and hockey in high school and both were of lifelong interest. He coached the Framingham Little League Yankees for eight years and then turned his spare time to hockey, first volunteering with the Natick Comets youth hockey program. Following his time with the Natick Comets, he was the prime mover in establishing the Framingham Jets youth hockey program (currently known as the Framingham Jr Stars) being its first president and subsequently became the General Manager of the Framingham Pics. He was a fixture at Loring Arena operating the time clock for 30 years. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Virginia, moved to Northboro to be closer to their daughter and then to Easton, Maryland. Virginia, his beloved wife of 71 years, predeceased him in 2017 and he is survived by his son Donald and his wife Sandy of Annapolis, MD, his daughter Beverly Ann and her husband David Branagan of Milton, DE, his son Lieutenant Colonel Alan Brandolini, USA Ret and his wife Anne of Cazenovia, NY, four granddaughters Leann Brandolini, Diana Gonzalez, Jennifer Brandolini, Lindsey Hoham and six great grandchildren, Theresa Brandolini|Bordelon and Casey Bordelon, Nathan Hoham and Isabella, Luciana and Olivia Gonzalez. He is also survived by his brother Henry and many nieces and nephews. His work ethic, community interest and pride of family and country, all hallmarks of the Greatest Generation, will be mourned by all. 'Brandy' along with his beloved wife will be inurned together in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date, a fitting place for a true patriot. For online condolences, please find Emilio Brandolini at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.