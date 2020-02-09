Home

The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
311 River St.
Waltham, MA
View Map
It is with heavy hearts but joyful celebration we share that Emilio'Mel' Mezzone of Framingham, MA, husband of Joan (Elliott) Mezzone, passed into eternal rest on February 4, 2020. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Mel's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St, WALTHAM on Tuesday Feb. 11th at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St, Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Burial with United States Marines Corps Military Honors will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday Feb. 10th from 4 - 8 p.m. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com WALTHAM 781-893-6260 ' Creating Meaningful Memories'
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
