|
|
It is with heavy hearts but joyful celebration we share that Emilio'Mel' Mezzone of Framingham, MA, husband of Joan (Elliott) Mezzone, passed into eternal rest on February 4, 2020. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Mel's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St, WALTHAM on Tuesday Feb. 11th at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St, Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Burial with United States Marines Corps Military Honors will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday Feb. 10th from 4 - 8 p.m. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com WALTHAM 781-893-6260 ' Creating Meaningful Memories'
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020