Emma M. (Robisch) Weians, 102 years of age, died comfortably on October 21, 2019 in Wayland. She was born in Moedling, Austria on October 1, 1917 the daughter of the late Johann Robisch and Emma (Horvath) Robisch. Emma was the beloved wife of the late Wilbur S. Bill Weians who died on October 30, 1982 in Ohio. She is survived by her devoted daughter Patricia W. Hanson, MD and her husband Herbert C. Hanson, Esq of Wayland. Beloved grandmother of Katherine M. (Hanson) Lingley and her husband Joseph Lingley of Weston and Herbert W. Hanson of Brighton. She was blessed with her first great-grandchild, Ada Sunshine Lingley, born on October 10, 2019 - As one life departs, another life begins. Also survived by three nieces and five nephews who were devoted to Aunt Emma. Emma has been a longtime resident of Natick and Wayland and previously resided in Columbus, OH and Chicago, IL where she met Bill at a Blackhawks game. She came to America from Austria in 1924 at the age of 7. She has been a member of St. Anns Church for many years. She held the office of Treasurer for the Wayland Womens Club and was active in the Wayland Senior Citizens. Emma spent many hours as a volunteer with these organizations and made many friends. She will be long remembered for her talent as an excellent baker. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends. Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian burial on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. Emma will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Westerville, Ohio with her husband Bill. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that memorial gifts in Emmas memory may be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, 99 Main Street, Wayland, MA 01778. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019