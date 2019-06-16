|
|
Enzo I. Brandolini, 98, of Chatham and formerly of West Harwich and Monterey Park, CA died Thursday June 13, 2019 at Liberty Commons Skilled Care Center in Chatham. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Romano) Brandolini. Born in Walpole, Enzo was the son of the late Pasquale and Onestina (Alleva) Brandolini. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II in the South Pacific and during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1951. After the Korean Conflict, Enzo owned and operated a successful shoe repair business for many years in Monterey Park, CA. After his retirement, Enzo stayed involved with the Marine Corps and Toys for Tots. In 2013, Enzo moved to be closer to his family in West Harwich and then to Liberty Commons in North Chatham in 2014. He was loved by all. Enzo is survived by two brothers, Henry of Westborough, and Emilio of Annapolis, MD, both of whom are formerly of Framingham; and several loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday June 18 in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, prior to the procession to the cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, Cape and Islands, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth. www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 16, 2019