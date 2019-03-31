|
Eric James Hanslip. 87, of Southborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the House in Lincoln, after a period of declining health. Born in London and came to the United States in 1965 to create a better life for himself. During his years in London, Eric drove double decker buses and performed as lead singer in London pubs. Upon arriving in Massachusetts he obtained a position as chauffeur and caretaker for the owner of a large trucking company. Eventually Eric worked as a foreman for a plastics company until his retirement. While he was living at Colonial Gardens he was instrumental in the creating morning coffee sessions where tenants could talk about different issues. Eric also shared many happy times with his USA Family. He is survived by his USA family, Shirley O'Connell, Nan Maley, Dan O'Connell, Susan Drummey, Karin Lieberman and their families; his nieces and nephews from England; and many friends He will be remembered by many for his caring ways and great personality. A memorial service on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence, please visit www.morrisSouth boroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019