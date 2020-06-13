Erin B. (Kodys) MacKay, 42, of Templeton, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, with her family by her side after a tragic accident. Born in Gardner on November 25, 1977, she was the daughter of Richard J. and Diane L. (St. Marie) Kodys. She graduated from Narragansett Regional High School, Templeton, with the Class of 1995. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Early Elementary Education from Anna Maria College, Paxton, with the Class of 1999, and received her Masters Degree from Fitchburg State College with the Class of 2002. At the time of her death, she was a First Grade Teacher at Forest Avenue Elementary School in Hudson for the past 12-years. She previously taught at Templeton Center School, Templeton, as a First Grade and Preschool teacher. Erin was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church in East Templeton. She was a three-sport athlete, excelling in field hockey, basketball, and softball. As an adult, she continued her athletic career by participating in many local area softball leagues. Erin had a true passion for children and took great pride in being an educatorembracing all that came with it. But the time she loved and treasured the most was time spent with her family, and being the mother of her two daughters. Besides her parents, Richard and Diane Kodys of Templeton, Erin is survived by her husband of 11 years, Michael K. MacKay of Templeton; two daughters, Mya L. and Olivia F. MacKay of Templeton; maternal grandmother, Lucille St. Marie of Holyoke; two sisters, Andrea D. Malchiodi and her husband Michael of Maryland, Lindsay M. Knox and her husband Andrew of Phillipston; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Beverly MacKay of Natick; a sister-in-law, Cheryl L. Mansfield and her husband Jefferson of Natick; six nieces and nephews, Kyrah Kodys, Alexander, Carina, and Emily Malchiodi, and Jefferson "JJ" and Ellie Mansfield; several special aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Go Fund Me in support of an education fund for her two daughters Mya and Olivia, at: (https:// gf.me/u/x8p6wy) or to Michael K. MacKay, P.O. Box 631. Templeton, MA, 01468. Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements. boucherfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 13, 2020.