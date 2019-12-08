|
Erin L. Murphy, 30, of Worcester, formerly of Boxborough, Dec. 3, 2019. Erin is survived by her parents, John"Jack" Murphy and Debra (Jamieson) Murphy, her sister Lauren Murphy, grandmothers Virginia Jamieson and Dolores Murphy, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfathers John E. Murphy, Sr. and George A. Jamieson. A graduate of Acton-Boxborough Regional H.S. 2008, Erin received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Clark University in 2012 and Master's Degree in Education from Clark University in 2013. Erin's contagious smile and positive attitude was an inspiration to all, but arguably most effectively to her students at Woodland Academy in Worcester. Visiting Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. Rte. 111, Acton, MA. A celebration of Erin's life is planned for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wedgewood Pines Country Club, 215 Harvard Rd, Stow, MA. The family will hold a private burial service in South Cemetery Boxborough at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erin's honor to Pancreatic Cancer: MGH GI Cancer Center Fund Number #120002027 to the attention of Dr. Jeffrey W. Clark, M.D., MGH Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019