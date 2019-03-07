Ernest A. Knott, III, 67, of Ashland, MA passed away Mon. March 4th, 2019 due to complications with his heart. Born in Boston, he was the son of Ernest A. Knott, Jr. and the late Ruth (Frati) Knott and husband of Sandra (Chouinard) Knott. After his service in the Marine Corps, he worked as a technology educator for companies such as Data General and Nortel Networks. He loved photography and enjoyed fishing at various spots in the Metrowest area. He was a loving husband and father, and was very much looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild in April. In addition to his wife and father; he is survived by two sons; Jason Knott and his wife Elizabeth Knott of Acton, MA; and Ryan Knott of Ashland, MA; former spouse and mother of his two sons, Carol Knott of Ashland, MA; two sisters; Susan Carabin and her husband Louis Carabin of Braintree, MA; Betty Knott of Revere, MA; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 8 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM prior to the service. www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary