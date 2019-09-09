|
|
Ernest E. Stone Jr., 83, a lifelong resident of Natick passed away unexp- ectedly at his home on September 3, 2019. He was the devoted father of Karen Stone, and father- in-law to Dale Schmid of Philadelphia, PA. Brother of Shirley MacKeil of Holliston, MA. Son of the late Ernest and Bernadette Stone, Ernie is also survived by nieces and nephews J. Scot MacKeil of Quincy, MA; Mark Mackeil and his wife Carolyn of Peachtree City, GA; Bonnie OConnor and her husband Joseph of Holliston, MA; and Lori Mackeil of Holliston, MA, as well as several grand nieces and nephews. A 1954 graduate of Natick High School, Ernest enlisted in the Naval Reserves, serving as an airman in the ZP911 Blimp Squadron at the Naval Air Station Squantum Avia- tion facility in Quincy, MA. He was a professional truck driver for nearly forty years. Ernest will be remembered as a devoted father, brother, uncle, and grand uncle who never missed a family gathering. At other times, he could be found pruning his yard, tinkering with home repairs or foraging for bargains at local yard sales. He loved is family, classic cars, and his dog Gretchen. Ernie lived life on his own terms. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Tuesday September 10th from 10am-11:30am. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ernies honor may be made to the Natick Firefi- ghters Mutual Relief Association, 22 East Central Street, Natick MA, 01760. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019