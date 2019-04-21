Ernest Frank Deluski, age 88, of Ashland, MA passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Edward Anthony Deluski and the late Nellie (Hampshire) Deluski. He was the beloved husband of Lois Marion (Olyott) Deluski. Growing up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Frank enlisted in the Navy in 1951 after high school and served in the Korean War on the destroyer escort | USS McCleland. Honorably discharged in 1954, he attended the University of Rhode Island and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering as a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Tau Beta Pi. Franks work career spanned 35 years. At Sylvania Electronic Systems working on the design of the Nike Zeus System, the Minuteman Missile System, the Plato Project and BMEWS & MPQ-32 Radar Systems. Concord Control as a project engineer on mapping systems for the Naval Oceanographic Center in Washington, DC. RCA as a project engineer on a automation Disc File Test System and Waters Corporation as a senior design engineer working on the electronics of WISP - automated injection system, 600 HPLC pump and other products, retiring in 1993. In 1978, he and his wife, Lois, purchased a lake house in Shapleigh, Maine. There, he was able to enjoy his passions | drawing, fishing and sailing. Frank was an avid sports fan of the Celtics, Bruins, Patriots, NY Giants and Red Sox and welcomed a round of golf. He also enjoyed the outdoors, running and woodworking. He entered numerous road races until his late 60s. Frank also was a member of St Andrews Church in Framingham, MA, a 50+ year member of the Holliston Odd Fellows and a volunteer of the Salvation Army Miracle Kitchen in downtown Framingham. Besides his wife of 67 years, Lois, he is survived by his children Diane Belle (Steven), William (deceased 8/26/1964), Christine Deluski-Walter (Thomas), Andrew Deluski (Colleen) and Marianne Cerullo (Robert). He is the beloved grandfather of nine: Nicole, William, Michael, Andrew, Jessica, Evan, Theresa, Jonathan and Sean. Donations in his honor can be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or a . Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date. For online expression of sympathy and more information please visit www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary