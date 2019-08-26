|
Ernest H. Fine died on August 23, 2019 at La Costa Glen, Carlsbad, CA at age 92. Ernie was the father of Lawrence (Karen) Fine of Woonsocket, RI, Stuart (Sandra) Fine of Ambler, PA, and Robyn (Joseph) Gross of Nazareth, PA. Through marriage to his beloved Sue, who survives him, Ernie also became a father to Liz (Mitchell) Plotnick-Snay of Columbus, OH, David Plotnick of Chicago, IL, Larry (Julie) Plotnick of Seattle, WA, and Jack Plotnick of Los Angeles, CA. He was grandfather to 10, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Lynn, MA, to Morris and Ida Finkelstein (Fink), Ernie was raised in Lynn, Nashua, NH and Framingham, MA. Upon graduating from Framingham High School, he entered the U.S. Army, serving in allied occupied Germany. Ernie later graduated from Clark University, attending under the GI Bill. With his father, Ernie owned and operated Bonds Drug Stores, Framingham. After selling those stores to Adams Drug Co., he worked in management for Adams, Rix, Bradlees, BC Recreational Inds. & McCrory Stores. Later, he worked in sales for Speidel. Among other activities, Ernie was a Past-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Beth Shalom Synagogue in Framingham. After retiring to San Diego from Allentown, PA, Ernie served as a Docent on the USS Midway Museum. With his wife he supported the San Diego Zoo, Blue Sky Reserve, Anti-Defamation League, PFLAG and other causes. He was also active on resident committees at La Costa Glen. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Audrey Sawyer, and son Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, its requested that donations please be made in Ernies memory to the Anti-Defamation League, American Civil Liberties Union, or . Arrangements will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019