Ernest R. Ginnetti, 73 of Marlborough, passed away on August 22, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, MA after more than a year of suffering from acute liver and kidney disease. Ernie was the son of the late Liberate and Addie (Turner) Ginnetti. He leaves his brother, Libby Ginnetti of Greenland, New Hampshire, a nephew and niece, Galen Ginnetti of Hopkinton, Ma. and Andrea Ginnetti Guilbault of Concord, North Carolina and close friend and first cousin, Rick Ginnetti and his wife, Janet of Marlborough. A native of Marlborough, he attended and graduated from Marlborough High School Class of 63. In October of that year he enlisted in the United States Navy. After training, he was assigned to RVAH-12, a newly formed squadron stationed at Naval Air Station, Sanford, Florida. At this time the Wing was transitioning to the new North American RQ-5C Vigilante. With this squadron he made a seven (7) month Mediterranean Cruise aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga {CVA - 60) and was discharged in November of 1966. Ernie returned to the family business, The Marlborough Dairy Queen, which he and his family owned and operated from 1952 until its sale in 1998. From 1999 until his retirement in 2012, he worked security for Compaq and Hewlett Packard where he made many new friends and enjoyed new experiences. Ernest was a leading advocate for historical preser- vation for the City of Marlborough. Serving as the first Chairman of the Marlborough Historical Commission during the urban renewal of the 1970s and a life member of the Marlborough Hist- orical Society, he served also as its Treasurer for many years. In order to practice what he preached, Ernest bought and moved the Deacon Matthias Rice House, circa 1741, from Northborough to its present site in Marlborough. There he lived and lovingly resto- red it to its original condition. He was also an avid ama- teur astronomer, being a past member of The Amateur Telescope Makers of Boston and the Rockland Astronomy Club of New York. Mostly he observed from his home observatory. Ernest also loved playing his piano, reading non-fiction, and sailing traditional gaff rigged schooners, ketches, and sloops in Maine and the Virgin Islands. Although, on more than one occasion he referred to a 42 day trip to South America aboard a freighter as his favorite trip! A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10-12:30 also on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Ernies name to the Marlborough Historical Society, P.O. Box 513, Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019