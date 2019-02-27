|
Ethel Mae Nelson passed peacefully on February 12, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born in New Bedford, MA, the daughter of Walter & Doris England. She spent most of her adult life in Framingham, MA. After raising her children, she worked at Pinefield Jewelers & as a nanny. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Robert, & two of her sons, William & Robert, Jr. She leaves behind her son Eric & his wife Lauren Nelson of Michigan, her Daughter Joyce and her husband Ed Orton of Hopkinton and her two daughers, Susan Kelley & Sandra Nelson Moye of Florida. Ethel was also a loving, caring Mimi to her 5 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. At Ethels request, services will be held at a later date for the convenience of the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019