Ethel W. Foley, 91, of Framingham formerly of Dorchester and St. Davids Bermuda, died peacefully in her sleep April 20, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor. She was the devoted wife of more than 67 years to the late Edward G. Foley. Born and raised in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Llewellyn and Ethel (Janes) Jones. Mrs. Foley worked as a geriatric LPN, retiring from The Bostonian in 1992. She enjoyed a very active social life after moving into St. Patricks Manor in Framingham, and her family is extremely grateful to the Carmelite Sisters, the RNs, LPNs and other staff there who provided such competent and compassionate care. Loving mother of Diane E. Pepi of Hopkinton and her late husband Stephen D. Pepi, and the late Robert E. Foley. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Julie Pepi and Robert Mark and William Foley, and great grandmother of Stephen, Anthony and Drew Pepi, and Grace, Paige, Noah, Jacob and Elsa Foley. Dear sister-in-law of Anne Jones of E. Bridgewater and Gene Lowry of Roseburg, OR. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends including Rosemary Lyons of Wollaston, Mr and Mrs Leon Auvil of Braintree, and Mr and Mrs Raymond Pitcher, Jr of Medford. Funeral 11:00am Thursday April 25 at Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St, Wollaston. Burial to follow at St. Johns Cemetery, Mayhew St. Hopkinton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the funeral, from 10:00-11:00am In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be made to: St. Patricks Manor 863 Central St, Framingham MA 01707 For more information and online condolences visit HamelLydon.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019