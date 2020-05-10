|
Eva (Giombetti) Erisman, age 101, died, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Oak Knoll Health Care Center, Framingham. Born and raised in Cordaville, Eva was the daughter of the late Antonio & Marietta (Finocchi) Giombetti. Eva was the loving wife to the late Francis P. Erisman, who died in 1995. She worked for many years at the Frye Shoe Factory, working on fine stitching until her retirement. Eva loved the Boston Red Sox, traveling, and music. Eva is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her very much and we will miss her dearly. Evas funeral services will be private. However, a celebration of her life will take place later this year for extended family members and friends who are unable to attend at this time. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020