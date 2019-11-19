|
Eve (Sasseen) Rhodes passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Lowell to Solomon and Annie Sasseen and raised in Boston, where she attended the Burdette School. She later relocated to Springfield where she met and married her late husband Robert T. Rhodes and moved to Framingham where they raised their family. Retiring to West Yarmouth, Eve returned to Framingham to be close to family. Her enjoyment of dancing, long walks, reading and cooking were only overshadowed by cherished time spent with family and friends. She is survived by her sons; Bob and his wife Theresa of Auburn, Mike and his wife Debbie of Nashua, NH, Dave and his late wife Mary of Yarmouth, grandchildren - Sarah, Jessica, Michael, Daniel, Rachel, Christopher and Gregory; along with her extended family including cousins, nieces, nephews and surviving in laws; each who love and remember her fondly. Besides her husband Robert, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Sasseen and sisters Sadie Bithoney and Alice Elim. Family and friends will honor and remember Eves life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, November 21st from 5 | 8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning in St. Stephens Church, 251 Concord St. Framingham at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019